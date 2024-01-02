Taiwan indicts man for helping China’s Hikvision recruit talent

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man has been indicted for helping the Chinese video surveillance equipment maker Hikvision illegally use an office and recruit technology talent in Taiwan, reports said Tuesday (Jan. 2).

The suspect, named Lou (樓), was a former sales manager at the company, officially referred to as Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Even though he knew the manufacturer of surveillance cameras maintained close links with China’s military, he still broke the law by helping it invest in Taiwan, the Liberty Times reported.

Lou also entrusted another business person, named Chen (陳), with using his company name to rent an office at Nangang Software Park in Taipei City. The location became Hikvision’s base in Taiwan, prosecutors said.

In addition, Lou also poached six high-tech experts from other companies in Taiwan to work for Hikvision. To evade oversight by the authorities, he had them listed as employees of a branch in Singapore.

When the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau interrogated them, Lou admitted to illegal recruitment and Chen to having rented an office and storage space on behalf of Hikvision. The Taipei District Prosecutors Office indicted Lou for breaking the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area while Chen received a suspended indictment.