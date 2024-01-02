Pollster suggests DPP-KMT Taiwan presidential vote margin could be just 1 percentage point

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The difference between the share of votes for the presidential candidates of the two largest parties could be as low as 1%, said Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) Chair You Ying-lung (游盈隆) on Tuesday (Jan. 2).

You is known as Taiwan’s most accurate pollster. His polling in the run-up to Taiwan's 2020 election accurately reflected the eventual result.

In his opinion, the upcoming presidential election could be a tight race.

"The compiled data indicates frontrunner Lai Ching-te (賴清德), the country's vice president running on behalf of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is most likely to win, but opposition Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) is not ruled out for a surprise win.”

You's prediction was based on the organization's last poll, published Dec. 29. Lai is forecast to garner 38% of votes, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.

This is followed by Hou's 37% of votes, while Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of the Taiwan People's Party is predicted to secure 25% of the votes — both within the same margin of error.

The vote margin between Lai and Hou could be 7 percentage points at the highest, but as low as 1 percentage point.

You described the national election as full of uncertainty. Polling suggests a relatively low voter turnout rate of 68%, with a margin of error of 2%. It is set to be the second lowest turnout for the nation's presidential election, with the lowest turnout rate being 66.27% in 2016.

As a result, the difference between the two strongest pairs could be 100,000 at the lowest, with the highest margin being 940,000 votes, You said. "However, the impact posed by Ko's supporters in the event of strategic voting should not be underestimated, and would give rise to uncertainty with the final election result."