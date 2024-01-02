Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan reports Chinese balloon flight path over nation for 1st time

Balloon traveled over Taiwan before disappearing

  399
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/02 12:43
Flight paths of Chinese balloons and military aircraft detected from Jan. 1-2. (MND image)

Flight paths of Chinese balloons and military aircraft detected from Jan. 1-2. (MND image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Tuesday (Jan. 2) publicly disclosed information for the first time about a Chinese balloon that had flown directly over the country.

The MND said two Chinese balloons were detected at 9:31 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 1). The first crossed the median line about 102 km (55 nautical miles) northwest of Chiayi at an altitude of 9,144 m (30,000 ft).

The second balloon crossed the median line approximately 131 km (71 nautical miles) northwest of Keelung at an altitude of 9,754 m (32,000 ft). The balloons then headed east and disappeared at 11:43 p.m. on Monday and 12:43 a.m. on Tuesday, respectively.

This marks the first time the MND has provided information about a Chinese balloon flying over Taiwan, reported UDN. Previous reports of Chinese weather and spy balloons flying over Taiwan were generally revealed long after the fact with few details, such as Taiwanese officials who were cited by the Financial Times in February 2023 as saying that they appear frequently at an altitude of 6,000 m.

In addition, the MND also announced that four People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and three naval vessels were tracked around Taiwan from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, including one KJ-500 early warning and control aircraft that entered the southwest sector of the air defense identification zone (ADIZ).
Chinese balloon
Chinese balloons
ADIZ incursion
median line incursion
gray zone tactics

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 1 satellite launch, 7 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships
Taiwan tracks 1 satellite launch, 7 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships
2023/12/30 15:10
Study looks at links between Chinese drills and Taiwan suicides, searches for emigration
Study looks at links between Chinese drills and Taiwan suicides, searches for emigration
2023/12/29 12:00
Chinese balloon tracked in northern Taiwan ADIZ on Christmas day
Chinese balloon tracked in northern Taiwan ADIZ on Christmas day
2023/12/26 09:32
Taiwan amendment allows seizure of Chinese dredgers to fight ‘gray zone warfare’
Taiwan amendment allows seizure of Chinese dredgers to fight ‘gray zone warfare’
2023/12/20 12:42
Chinese balloon tracked in northern Taiwan ADIZ
Chinese balloon tracked in northern Taiwan ADIZ
2023/12/20 09:40