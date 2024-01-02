Alexa
Envoy says Taiwan-France ties rapidly growing

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/02 12:17
Flag-raising ceremony in Paris, France.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-France relations are taking off, Taiwan representative to France Francois Wu (吳志中) said during a flag-raising ceremony on New Year’s Day, adding that he hopes this momentum continues.

Wu said that in recent years, the world's perception of Taiwan has changed, CNA reported. Taiwan in 2024 is different from what it was in 2016, he said. He highlighted the global attention on Taiwan's elections and concerns about Chinese threats and aggression.

He reiterated Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) remark that Taiwan has been a hot topic in the world for the past eight years. Wu revealed that now when he says he is from Taiwan, people look at him differently. Recently, the French he met told him,” Taiwan, keep it up, keep working hard."

Wu said he wanted to focus on preparing for the Summer Olympics in Paris and welcoming the Taiwanese athletes.

The Taiwan representative office in France held a flag-raising ceremony on Jan. 1, which drew nearly a hundred overseas Taiwanese, community leaders, and students. Wu noted that this was the largest attendance he had seen in over six years.
