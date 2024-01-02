Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked four Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 1) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 2).

Of the four People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft entered the southwest corner of the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

Meanwhile, the MND also tracked on Monday one Chinese balloon that crossed the median line at 9:31 p.m. around 102 km (55 nautical miles) northwest of Chiayi at an altitude of 9,144 m (30,000 ft) and a second one at 10:40 p.m. that crossed 131 km (71 nautical miles) northwest of Keelung at an altitude of 9,754 m (32,000). Both balloons headed northeast, with the first disappearing at 11:43 p.m. and the second at 12:43 a.m. on Tuesday.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of one out of four PLA aircraft and two Chinese balloons. (MND image)