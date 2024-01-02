Taiwan 2024 calendar lists 115 days off from work

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Workers in Taiwan will get one less day off from work in 2024, but there will be only one "make-up day," while the Lunar New Year holiday is seven days.

According to a Directorate-General of Personnel Administration (DGPA) announcement, the number of days people have to "make up" by going to work or class before or after having a long holiday weekend has been whittled down to one day in 2024. The change was made after six make-up days in 2023 led to complaints from the public.

Workers will get 115 days off work in 2024 compared to 116 off in 2023. The sole makeup day will be Feb. 17, the Saturday following the Lunar New Year holiday from Feb. 8-14. This is to compensate for getting Feb. 8 off.

Four extended holidays are lasting three or more days this year, compared to the seven in 2023. These include Founding Day, Lunar New Year, Children's Day/Tomb Sweeping Holiday, and the Dragon Boat Festival.

Meanwhile, 228 Peace Memorial Day (Feb. 28), Mid-Autumn Festival (Sept. 17), and National Day (Oct. 10) will fall on weekdays this year.

The calendar can be downloaded from the DGPA website in Excel and PDF versions.