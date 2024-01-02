Foreign ministry defends Taiwan's diplomatic policy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Monday (Jan. 1) responded to Kuomintang (KMT) running mate Jaw Shaw-kong’s (趙少康) criticisms of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) diplomatic policy over the past eight years.

During the vice presidential debate on Monday, Jaw listed what he perceived to be failures of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) diplomacy, including the loss of nine diplomatic allies, inability to participate in international organizations, no membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and no trade agreements with the U.S., Japan, and other countries.

Taiwan has become a keyword in recent years and has garnered substantial international support, MOFA said in a statement. Tsai's "steadfast diplomacy" has gained recognition from the majority of Taiwanese and received high praise from democratic partners like the U.S., Japan, and the E.U., it said.

Over the past seven years, Taiwan has joined 11 intergovernmental international organizations, including the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH), the Global Financial Innovation Network, and various agreements on environmental conservation and international trade, the ministry said. Claims that Taiwan has not participated in any international organizations or signed any bilateral economic agreements in recent years “do not align with the truth,” it added.

MOFA said that diplomacy is the exercise of sovereignty, and Beijing’s goal has always been to eradicate Taiwan’s sovereignty. Accepting the "One China” framework and the "1992 Consensus" in exchange for a diplomatic truce contradicts mainstream Taiwanese sentiment, it said.

Diplomatic policies should not be impulsive, especially when influenced by conflicting opinions within a political party, MOFA said. The ministry also criticized the KMT for misleading slogans like "diplomatic truce," which it touts as one of its achievements.

MOFA said diplomacy should not be divided along party lines, particularly given Taiwan's unique international situation. Faced with China's aggressive oppression and threats, political parties should collectively support the government in defending national sovereignty and present a united front externally, aligning with the expectations of the Taiwanese majority.