Taiwan expresses condolences to Japan after Ishikawa earthquake

President Tsai and foreign ministry say Taiwan is ready and willing to assist affected region

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/01 20:12
Tsai Ing-wen giving a New Year's Day address in Taipei, Jan. 1. 

Tsai Ing-wen giving a New Year's Day address in Taipei, Jan. 1.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the massive earthquake that struck Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed their condolences and support for Japan.

Lin Yu-chan (林聿禪), a spokesperson for the Office of the President, conveyed President Tsai’s concern and well-wishes for those suffering after the magnitude 7.5 quake struck the seaside town of Noto on Monday afternoon. President Tsai said she hopes the people in the affected areas are safe and able to return to their normal lives as soon as possible, reported UDN.

Tsai also instructed MOFA to investigate the situation in Ishikawa through the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association. The president made it clear that Taiwan is ready and willing to provide support to the Japanese side if requested.

The foreign ministry also made a press release, saying it is concerned about damage in the affected area. MOFA expressed its condolences and willingness to cooperate with Japan to provide any required assistance.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Osaka, Japan has been instructed to stay abreast of the situation as it develops. TECO is awaiting confirmation from Taiwanese citizens known to be in the region.

If any Taiwanese in the region need assistance, they are instructed to contact the TECO office in Osaka.
