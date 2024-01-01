Japan issues tsunami alert after major earthquake

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Monday issued a tsunami warning along the western coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

The agency said the Ishikawa prefecture, in the Noto region along the Sea of Japan, was hit by a series of quakes registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.6.

The US Geological Survey and other agencies registered a 7.5 magnitude.

Tsunami warning and alerts

The JMA issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa, while the rest of the northwestern coast of Japan's island of Honshu was issued lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories.

Public broadcaster NHK warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 meters (16.5 feet).

NHK reported that smaller tsunami waves had already been confirmed to have reached the coastline.

A 45 centimeter high (1.5 feet) tsunami that the South Korean east coast can grow and continue for more than a day, said the country's meteorological agency.

Emergency services in the far eastern Russian island of Sakhalin issued an alert, saying that the island's western coast "may be affected by tsunami waves."

North Korea also issued a tsunami warning.

What do we know about the earthquake?

The Noto region saw a rapid succession of earthquakes, starting with a 5.7 magnitude tremor at around 4:06 p.m. local time (0704 UTC).

A 7.6-magnitude quake hit just four minutes later and was followed by a series of weaker tremors for around 90 minutes, said the JMA. In total, the agency recorded 21 quakes of 4.0 magnitude or higher.

Government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said at least six homes were damaged by the quakes, with people trapped inside, while more than 30,000 households had no electricity.

No reports of deaths or injured have been confirmed, he added.

According to media reports, buildings swayed in the area around the capital, Tokyo, on the central coast of Honshu.

Officials have warned that more earthquakes can hit the region over the coming days.

"Residents need to stay on alert for further possible quakes and I urge people in areas where tsunamis are expected to evacuate as soon as possible," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Nuclear plants report no abnormalities

The Japanese government said no abnormalities were reported at the nuclear plant in the area and nearby stations.

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said the Shika plant in Ishikawa, the closest to the quake's epicenter, had already halted its two reactors before the tremors for regular inspection.

Kishida said the government has set up a special emergency center to gather information on the quakes and tsunami and relay them quickly to residents.

A news conference was planned for 0910 UTC.

In 2011, a major quake and tsunami killed nearly 20,000 people, devastated towns and triggered nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

fb/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)