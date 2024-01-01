Candidates for Taiwan vice president hold debate on New Year's Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the debate between presidential candidates on Saturday (Dec. 30), the three vice presidential candidates took the stage to debate policies on Monday (Jan. 1).

Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Cynthia Wu (吳欣盈) of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), and Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) of the Kuomintang (KMT) each took turns presenting their policy platforms and criticizing others in the debate, which was hosted by veteran TVBS pundit Chien Yi-jun (錢怡君) and broadcasted by TTV News.



Hsiao Bi-khim: Democratic Progressive Party

In her pitch to voters, Hsiao said that the world is rapidly changing, and the DPP is better prepared than the other parties to manage Taiwan’s resources and direction in the 21st century. She said the DPP will continue to strive towards improving Taiwan domestically and to further Taiwan’s reputation as a trusted partner of the international community.

When asked by the presenter to describe the other two candidates, Hsiao said that Jaw was an eloquent speaker, and she said that she admired Wu for dedicating herself to the country.

Hsiao also emphasized the importance of communication and listening to those with ideas we may not agree with. She said that online social media platforms are making communication between different groups harder to accomplish.

Speaking to Jaw, Hsiao criticized the KMT for its dogged adherence to the so-called “1992 consensus,” which Hsiao previously called “outdated.” In comments defending statements made by DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) at Saturday’s debate, Hsiao warned voters that from China’s perspective, the constitution of the ROC does not factor into Beijing’s view of any “consensus” involving Taiwan.

Hsiao emphasized that it is her and Lai’s mission to protect Taiwan and the ROC. President Tsai has consistently emphasized that cross-strait relations should be handled in accordance with legal provisions in the constitution governing state-to-state diplomatic relations, and Lai will do the same if elected president, she said.

In her remarks, Hsiao extended an olive branch to her opponents, stating that if elected, she would invite Jaw and Wu to the Executive Yuan for counsel on state affairs.

She said that the presidential election should not be a negative, confrontational “war room,” in reference to Jaw's radio program, but rather, an opportunity to proactively discuss the future of the country. Hsiao said she will strive to make Taiwan more united and harmonious, and said those who support the DPP do so out of love for Taiwan.

Jaw Shaw-kong: Kuomintang

During his remarks, Jaw frequently criticized the DPP, the Tsai administration, and Taiwanese news media, which he claimed was 80% “green” or biased in favor of the DPP. He said that before coming to power, the DPP supported freedom of speech, but that they now manipulate the media to suppress critics of their governance. Jaw said that if elected, the KMT would never act in such a way, per UDN.

Jaw also claimed that Lai used drugs during his time as a legislator. The Lai campaign immediately responded that the allegations were baseless and accused Jaw of slandering Lai with the remarks, reported UDN.

In response to claims that he is overly friendly to the Chinese government, Jaw related a story of his grandfather, who reportedly hung himself after years of persecution and imprisonment by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Jaw asked how anyone could think someone with his family background would ever betray Taiwan to communist China.

While discussing cross-strait relations and responding to Hsiao, Jaw described the so-called “1992 consensus” with a food metaphor. He said that when two people sit down to dinner, one may prefer steak and one may prefer porridge, but that a “consensus” amounts to a willingness to sit down and eat with one another.

When asked to describe his two opponents, Jaw praised Hsiao’s success in strengthening Taiwan-U.S. relations, while praising Wu’s acumen in finances, which would be a great advantage if she were to take office.

Cynthia Wu: Taiwan People’s Party

Wu said that the policy of the TPP is to protect Taiwan’s autonomy while facilitating greater communication and cooperation with China. She said the most important priority for a new administration is to ensure peace between both sides of the strait, which an administration under Ko would accomplish with increased cultural and political exchanges, per UDN.

Wu praised her running mate, Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), as a hardworking man who thinks about matters pragmatically. She described Ko as a doctor who takes action based on data to solve problems most efficiently.

Wu said that if elected, the TPP will aim to increase the number of bilateral agreements with international partners as a way to safeguard Taiwan’s autonomy. Criticizing the current administration under the DPP, Wu emphasized that Taiwan’s diplomatic isolation is a serious issue that a TPP administration would work to improve.

At the previous vice presidential policy presentation, Jaw said that he would offer Wu a position in a coalition cabinet if he and Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) were elected to office. In Monday’s debate, Wu reciprocated and said that Jaw would be an excellent choice to head the National Communications Commission, per UDN.

In her closing remarks, Wu, in reference to Jaw’s food metaphor, offered to treat Jaw and Hsiao to a dinner buffet, so that “each may have what they like.”