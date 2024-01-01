Alexa
Thousands line up at temple in southern Taiwan for lucky new year coins

Zhushan Zinan Temple in Nantou prepared 140,000 'money mother' coins to attract wealth in year of dragon

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/01 15:49
Temple manager Zhuang Chiu-an passing out the coins to temple guests, Jan. 1. 

Temple manager Zhuang Chiu-an passing out the coins to temple guests, Jan. 1.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 10,000 lined up outside the Zhushan Zinan Temple in Nantou County on the morning of New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), waiting to receive a lucky “money mother” coin to bring prosperity in the year ahead.

Visitors to the temple were lined up over 8 km, all eager to receive one of the lucky coins ahead of the upcoming Year of the Dragon, reported UDN. The temple had high expectations for turnout this year and reportedly minted 140,000 of the luck tokens in preparation.

Some people reportedly began queuing up as early as last Wednesday (Dec. 27) for the coveted coins, which the temple began handing out at 8 a.m. on Monday. The temple sought to reassure guests that anyone arriving before 12 p.m. would receive one of the coins. Additionally, some visitors received ingots or dragon sculptures designed to hold the lucky coins.

The term “money mother” (錢母) is a Taiwanese expression that refers to small sums of money that were historically loaned out by temples to those in need. This money was considered a blessing that would bring greater wealth and prosperity to believers, who would then, in turn, support the temple and wider community.

Over the years, this practice transformed into an annual tradition at many temples, which print their unique coins each year as good luck charms, said to attract wealth to those who carry them.

Dragon sculptures displaying the lucky "money mother" coins. (CNA photo)
