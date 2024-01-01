TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railway Corporation (TRC) revealed its plans on New Year's Day to roll out sleeping cars, the first of its kind in Taiwan as the company’s corporatization reform gets underway.

Formerly known as the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) for 136 years, TRC will endeavor to enhance safety practices, service efficiency, and profitability as it implements a comprehensive restructuring strategy.

The focus on safety is underscored by the tragic Puyuma express derailment in Yilan in 2018, prompting the company to instate strict discipline and training for staff and workers of its contractors. Operational protocols to mitigate safety risks will be a cornerstone of the revamped organization.

As part of its ambitious journey towards transformation, TRC is set to revolutionize passenger travel by introducing sleeping cars. Private service providers will play a crucial role in the procurement of these sleepers and the marketing of the services, with a tender set for 2024, per CNA.

The anticipated "Formosa Sleep Express" is poised to redefine luxury travel with bed carriages and sightseeing cabins, leveraging the country's picturesque landscapes for an unforgettable experience. Scheduled to hit the tracks in 2027, this initiative is expected to significantly boost rail tourism in Taiwan.



Taiwan Railway to launch sleeping cars (for illustrative purposes). (CNA, TRC images)