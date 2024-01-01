Berlin police make numerous arrests on New Year's Eve

Berlin police say they detained over two hundred people on New Year's Eve in the German capital.

At least 250 people were detained on various charges and around 15 officers were injured, police said.

More than 4,500 police officers from the capital and other states were on duty in Berlin to help keep the order.

In a separate incident, three arrests were made in Cologne in connection with a plot to attack the city's iconic cathedral.

Why were people arrested in Berlin on New Year's Eve?

A police spokeswoman said officers, firefighters and others were repeatedly shot at with pyrotechnics throughout the city.

One of the incidents occurred near Alexanderplatz, where around 500 people threw fireworks at each other. Police then dispersed the group at the landmark Neptune Fountain and checked for fireworks, after which a group of 200 people fired pyrotechnics at police, leading to several arrests.

In Neukölln, a number of arrests were made after people attempted to make molotov cocktails, which police say they confiscated.

On the previous New Year, there were riots and attacks on police officers and rescue workers throughout Germany, with Berlin being a major focal point of the unrest.

Celebrations largely peaceful in Frankfurt, Hamburg

Meanwhile, New Year celebrations went on in Frankfurt in the central state of Hesse largely peacefully, according to police.

However, firecrackers and rockets were shot into crowds, and police made a number of preliminary arrests. Those detained were released after police checked their identity documents.

The fire brigade was not deployed in the city.

In the northern city-state of Hamburg, tens of thousands attended celebrations, including around 8,000 visitors.

A police spokesperson said that there had been no incidents involving larger groups.

A spokesperson for the fire brigade said that a fire was reported in a residential building shortly after midnight. Further details were not provided.

While the fire brigade was deployed in Hamburg, it largely dealt with burning firecracker packaging and other minor fires involving rubbish.

This report was written in part with material from the German Press Agency (DPA).

Edited by: Louis Oelofse