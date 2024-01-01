Taiwan president defies Xi Jinping's unification vision in farewell New Year address

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) delivered her final New Year speech on Monday (Jan. 1), countering Chinese leader Xi Jinping's (習近平) unification narrative with a steadfast commitment to Taiwan's democratic principles.

Xi said in his televised speech on Dec. 31, “The unification of China is a historical inevitability,” adding “Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

Refusing to yield to Beijing's assertions, Tsai emphasized the importance of democratic processes in determining the fate of Taiwan by its people.

In response to questions about China's attempts to interfere in the upcoming presidential election, including coercing Taiwanese rock band Mayday to support pro-China stances, Tsai said that Taiwan is prepared for Beijing's cognitive warfare and she has confidence in the wisdom of the Taiwanese against China’s manipulation.

As Tsai approaches the end of her eight-year tenure in 2024, she said Taiwan is "a keyword for the world." Highlighting Taiwan's active engagement in global affairs, its pivotal role in the global supply chain, and its status as a democratic fortress, Tsai underscored the nation's resilience amid geopolitical tensions.

The outgoing president showcased Taiwan's achievements under her leadership, securing the sixth position in competitive indices and ranking as the 21st largest economy. Emphasizing the slogan "Taiwan Can Help," Tsai called for increased tenacity and commitment to military reforms, positioning Taiwan to confidently face the challenges posed by the global landscape and China.