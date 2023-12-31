Ko slams Lai's remarks on Taiwan independence and ROC constitution

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the presidential debate on Saturday (Dec. 30), opposition candidates as well as China’s Taiwan Affairs Office criticized front-runner Lai Ching-te’s (賴清德) remarks that Taiwan is already an independent country under the constitution of the Republic of China (ROC).

Speaking to reporters on Sunday (Dec. 31), Taiwan People’s Party candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) slammed Lai’s debate performance, suggesting that the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) likely gave Lai a call afterward to scold him for suggesting Taiwan is independent, reported UDN. Ko likened Lai’s remarks on independence to failing an important question on a final exam that he should have been prepared for.

“The US has made it clear it does not support Taiwan independence. How could Lai stand on stage and say he pragmatically promotes it?” Ko said.

Ko was especially critical of a particular statement made by Lai on Saturday about the legitimacy of constitution of the ROC extending across the Taiwan Strait. The Taipei Times translated Lai’s words as “Today, some people still use the ROC (Constitution) as a shield to cover both China and Taiwan, so we have to question whether it would bring peace or disaster to Taiwan?”

Lai later sought to clarify the remark, explaining that the governments of Taiwan and China are not subordinate to one another, and that, in this sense, Taiwan is independent. Lai followed up this clarification by saying "I am a pragmatic activist, and my aim is to safeguard Taiwan, to build up this nation."

Lai's original statements actually praised the constitution for safeguarding the rights of Taiwanese people, but he sought to caution that cross-strait political tensions will not be ameliorated by affirmation of the constitution’s legitimacy alone.

However, Ko seized upon this attempt at clarification, saying that Lai had “climbed out of one hole, only to fall into another,” by suggesting non-subordination was equivalent to independence, per UDN. Ko jokingly suggested that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was probably so angered by Lai’s remarks that she likely needed a Panadol to calm her nerves.

“I’m pretty sure that Lai got a call from AIT last night.” Ko added.

Ko chided the DPP front-runner for failing to admit he misspoke earlier, and for digging himself into a deeper hole. Ko claimed that the current political culture under the DPP discourages leaders from admitting to their mistakes.

Ko said that Taiwan must deal with problems head on, and criticized the Lai and the ruling DPP for being unwilling to face problems honestly. He urged voters to reject the political dichotomy of “blue and green ideologies” to pursue a new national vision for the future.