What the presidential debate accomplished, and what it did not

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Following three policy presentations by the presidential candidates, they finally clashed in their one-and-only presidential debate.

By limiting it to one debate it ensured higher media coverage and opportunities for the candidates to try and land knock-out blows.

In the past, English language speakers learning about the content of the debates relied on written descriptions. This time, for the first time, the debate had interpreters translating it live for viewers on the English language channel TaiwanPlus, opening up the debate to foreign audiences lacking Mandarin and Hoklo language skills.

There was also a post-debate live show by Taiwan Talks on the same channel providing analysis (I was one of the panelists).

In the days prior to the election there will be more on the candidates and where they stand, so this article will be focused on how the debate fits in in context. It is recommended that readers watch the debate to come to their own conclusions on the substance of the candidate's presentations, or lack thereof.

The format included the typical introductory statement by the candidates, questions presented by a panel made up of representatives of five media outlets and closing statements. It also included a segment where the candidates could ask each other questions, which is somewhat less common.

China dominated

In spite of speculation that domestic issues might make up more of a focus in this election, well over half of the debate centered around topics that were related to China. The range of topics related to China was wide-ranging, however, and relevant to the future of Taiwan.

Not only were most of the questions asked China-related, even when questions were posed on different topics, the candidates often would quickly dispense with the answer and use their remaining time to pivot back to something China-related.

Some time was devoted to domestic issues, but overall they got short shrift. Much of the time was devoted to mudslinging, especially over controversies each of the candidates have over properties they own, which while not totally legal or ethical, are so common and widespread in Taiwan they hardly qualify as major scandals.

Two comments did attract considerable attention. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate William Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said “relying on the Republic of China (ROC) as the ‘sacred mountain’ to protect the nation in cross-strait relations, in the end will that promote peace or bring disaster?”

This sounded like he was questioning maintaining the ROC and implied “declaring independence.” At a press conference afterward, he clarified he meant “ROC constitution.”

Ko’s Sunflower moment

Meanwhile, Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), in defense of his supporting opening up negotiations with China on a services part, claimed that the Sunflower Movement in 2014 was about “black box” (opaque backroom dealings) politics and how the Kuomintang (KMT) tried to ram the cross-strait services pact with China through the legislature, and not about opposing the services pact itself. This is false, the Sunflower Movement both opposed the services pact and the “black box” process used to try and get it passed.

What looks to be a altered image of Ko holding a sign suggesting he opposed the services pact at what appears to be the site of the Sunflower protests (he did attend) has been passed around on Twitter to mock and refute his comments. However, the actual text of the sign reads “reject ramming through the services pact,” which does not necessarily reject the idea of a services pact, just the process.

Doing a little detective work on the source of the image turned up that Ko had posted it himself on Facebook in 2014. However, Ko’s comments posted with the image were all about the process the KMT was using to get it passed with no objection to the actual service pact itself, so it is possible that is how he personally interpreted what the main objection was.

For the most part, KMT candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and Ko largely concentrated their attacks on Lai and very little at each other. This strategically makes sense, Lai is the frontrunner, and there is still talk of the KMT bringing the TPP into the Cabinet if Hou wins.

Bubble winners

None of the candidates showed considerable nervousness, like Hou and Lai did in the first policy presentation. All put forward fairly strong performances.

Those that live in the partisan bubbles surrounding their preferred candidate will have been familiar with the attacks used and the policy stances made and the ideologies behind them and dismiss the points made by the candidates. They will think their candidate won.

Outside of those on a strict partisan media diet, there did not appear to be a breakout candidate that “won” the debate or delivered any knockout punches. Their performances did a good job of solidifying and invigorating their respective bases, but it is doubtful any of the candidates did much to pull away voters from the competition.

This leaves the question of whether the debates did much for any of the candidates in convincing the roughly 13% of undecided voters to join their camp. More likely than not, most of them did not watch the debate, if they are still undecided at this late stage of the campaign they are probably not terribly interested in the election.

Some undecideds probably did watch, however, perhaps a few percentage points of the electorate. More likely than not they were impressed by whichever candidate they might have already been leaning towards.

For those few undecided who are genuinely interested in the election and do not already have a partisan lean, it is anyone’s best guess who appealed to those voters the most. They are not a predictable bunch of voters. They are also likely not very numerous.

Overall, it did not appear that this debate moved the needle significantly, though we may never find out as there is little time to conduct a full professional poll done entirely post-debate. It would need to be completed, processed and published by Jan. 2 before the government-mandated poll blackout on Jan. 3.