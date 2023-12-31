Middle school teacher in southern Taiwan jailed for sexual relationship with student

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A female school teacher was found guilty and sentenced to jail in Chiayi County for having a sexual relationship with a student who was under 14 at the time of their relationship.

According to court documents, the woman had been a teacher in Chiayi for 10 years before becoming sexually involved with her student during the year 2022. The woman was found guilty of three counts of sex with a child under the age of 14, reported UDN.

The teacher was sentenced to 1.5 years in jail for each charge, but the court ruled that she could serve one year and eight months, with the rest of the sentence to be served on probation. She is also expected to undergo regular counseling throughout her sentence.

According to reports, the student was a class helper, who regularly assisted the teacher in managing classroom affairs. The two met in 2021 and became “boyfriend and girlfriend” in 2022.

Their relationship was revealed by the student’s mother who discovered messages from the teacher sent to her son’s phone, allegedly after the two had already “broken up,” per UDN. It was revealed during the court case that the two engaged in illegal sex acts on school grounds during school hours.

The former teacher has expressed deep regret and reconciled with the student and his family, asking for their forgiveness. UDN reported that because the male student willingly engaged in illegal behavior on public school grounds, he was also found guilty of crimes.

For engaging in indecent behavior as a minor, the boy will spend three months in a juvenile facility and his family will be forced to pay a minor fine, yet to be determined.

In another similar case, a female teacher in Taoyuan was recently sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison for having a sexual relationship with a male student under 14, which resulted in the birth of a child. Unlike the Taoyuan case, in which it was found the teacher manipulated the student, the court in the Chiayi case determined that the student's involvement in the relationship was entirely consensual.