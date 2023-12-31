Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Public advised to wear masks when outside in Taipei on New Year's Eve

Poor air quality also expected New Year's Day morning

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/31 17:20
Spectators watch fireworks set off from Taipei 101. (CNA photo)

Spectators watch fireworks set off from Taipei 101. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei is advising those in the city planning to go outside on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day to wear face masks.

Taipei City’s environment bureau said the air quality in Taiwan’s north is expected to deteriorate on Sunday afternoon (Dec. 31), per CNA. The poor air quality is expected to remain until Monday morning.

The city has implemented an “orange alert” for air quality and recommended the public wear masks when going outdoors. An orange alert indicates the presence of “fine inhalable particles” in the air, at 2.5 micrometers in size.

The city also said the elderly, the immunocompromised, young children, and those with cardiovascular disease should avoid going outdoors as much as possible, and wear masks if they do.
Air Quality
Mask wearing
New Years Eve
New Years 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Hot weather continues across Taiwan this week
Hot weather continues across Taiwan this week
2023/10/25 10:53
Air pollution from China to impact Taiwan for 3 days
Air pollution from China to impact Taiwan for 3 days
2023/10/16 12:32
Changhua citizens stop new incinerator project in Taiwan
Changhua citizens stop new incinerator project in Taiwan
2023/06/04 12:23
Taiwan to experience showers and cooler weather this week
Taiwan to experience showers and cooler weather this week
2023/04/24 09:58
Southern Taiwan experiences 'red' air quality alert
Southern Taiwan experiences 'red' air quality alert
2023/04/18 16:23