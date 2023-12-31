Looking back on 2023: Taiwan News staff picks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The main stories for many in Taiwan in 2023 have been the upcoming election and #MeToo movement, while for the world, attention fell on Gaza and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Taiwan News writers covered these issues in depth, while keeping aside of military drills around the island, social movements, extreme weather events, egg prices, semiconductors, politics, visiting stars, music and the arts, migrants’ issues, unique ramen, and other major events. Also, many of you enjoyed our coverage of the receipt lottery numbers (we hope you won!).

On the last day of the year, we asked our writers to pick articles that stood out to them. This is what they chose:

Society

Taiwan scholar warns of dangers of eating giant isopods

“On Monday (May 22), The Ramen Boy (拉麵公子) announced on its Facebook page a new flavor: 'Giant isopod with creamy chicken broth ramen,' quickly drawing public revulsion.”

Taiwan faces tough challenge in World Baseball Classic

"The World Baseball Classic, an international round-robin competition featuring 20 teams held every few years, begins play later this week."

Giant rubber duck in north Taiwan harbor surprises locals

“The appearance of a giant rubber duck in the Keelung Harbor surprised locals on Friday (April 14) after a Facebook user uploaded images online.”

Residents of Taiwan's Kinmen line up for island's first McDonald's

“Residents of the outlying county were waiting in line from 3:30 a.m. to get the first taste of McDonald’s available on the island.”

Bill Porter travels back to Taiwan to find his zen roots

“At the age of 80, Bill Porter, also known as 'Red Pine,' has achieved an illustrious career as a travelogue writer and translator of Chinese classics such as ‘Lao-Tzu’s Tao Te Ching’ and ‘Songs of Cold Mountain.’”

Taiwan police arrest gang of pigeon kidnappers

“Police detained nine suspects believed to have kidnapped racing pigeons to extort ransoms from their owners, reports said Saturday (June 17).”



A scene from Taiwanese drama "Wave Makers," the show that in part inspired Taiwan's #MeToo movement. (Netflix photo)

Politics

Protest urges Taiwan government to call for permanent ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

“Around 400 people marched in support of Palestine in Taipei on Saturday (Nov. 26) as tens of thousands turned out in cities across the globe to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, and in support of a 'free Palestine.'"

Migrant Caregivers: Taiwan's Invisible Workers

“In a new documentary, Taiwan News speaks to migrant workers, activists, local NGOs, and the Ministry of Labor to shed light on migrant workers and offer solutions to Taiwan's long-term care system.”

Taiwan’s #MeToo movement and ways forward

"'I don’t want her to grow up to hate men,' filmmaker Frankie Li (李祈悅 ) said, but with the bleakness of the current climate, she feels this is likely."

University of Edinburgh to hand back Paiwan warrior skulls to Taiwan

"Mudan Mayor Pan Chuang-chi (潘壯志) will lead a delegation consisting of local leaders, shamans, and scholars to the U.K. and conduct traditional Indigenous rituals as part of a return ceremony."

US prepping pullout plan for Americans in Taiwan

“The U.S. government is reportedly devising evacuation plans for American citizens in Taiwan in the event China launches an attack on Taiwan.”

Blackie Chen takes leave from PLG amid Taiwan’s #MeToo scandals

"His decision, announced by the basketball association, followed allegations of sexual harassment from at least two actresses, Tina Chou (周宜霈) and Yuan Kuo (郭源元)."



Protestors march for Palestine in Taipei in November. (Taiwan News photo)

Technology

South Korea’s superconductor claim needs verifying, say Taiwan scientists

"Taiwanese scientists are calling for further evidence and verification after South Korean researchers claimed to have discovered a superconductor that can work at room temperature — a major breakthrough should it be proven true."

Taiwan’s MediaTek teaming up with Nvidia on AI and car technology

"Taiwanese fabless chipmaker MediaTek said on Monday (May 29) it is teaming up with Nvidia to develop AI and automotive electronics."



The rubber duck floats in Keelung Harbour. (Facebook, Chen Hsin-chu photo)