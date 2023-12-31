Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese naval vessels, 3 military aircraft around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked four Chinese naval vessels and three military aircraft around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Saturday (Dec. 30) and 6 a.m. on Sunday (Dec. 31).

Of the three People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft entered the southwest sector of the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 281 military aircraft and 163 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.