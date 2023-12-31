Alexa
Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese naval vessels, 3 military aircraft around nation

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/31 13:05
Chinese KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked four Chinese naval vessels and three military aircraft around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Saturday (Dec. 30) and 6 a.m. on Sunday (Dec. 31).

Of the three People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft entered the southwest sector of the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 281 military aircraft and 163 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Flight paths of one out of three PLA aircraft. (MND image)
