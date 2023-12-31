140,000 unwanted matresses accumulate in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Around 140,000 unwanted mattresses have accumulated in Taiwan, though authorities said they can process them all.

Taiwan’s environment ministry said on Sunday (Dec. 31) that it has 140,000 discarded mattresses waiting to be processed as more people replace their bedding with the approaching new year, per CNA. The ministry said just under one million mattresses are thrown away in Taiwan annually, and the majority are recycled.

Hsu Chi-lun (許智倫) oversees recycling for the ministry, and said that for cost-efficiency reasons, the crushing machine used to recycle the mattresses will only be started once the pile reaches a certain number. Hsu said Taiwan’s mattress processing capacity is “absolutely sufficient,” and that they needed about 5,000 more mattresses to start the crusher.

Hsu said that metals pulled out of mattresses are recycled, and the foam and cloth are burned in garbage incinerators to generate electricity. About 15,000 tons of solid recoverable fuel is produced each year according to Hsu, which produces more energy than directly incinerating the waste without processing it.

Hsu said those wanting to discard old mattresses can contact their local city or county government cleaning teams (清潔隊) who will make an appointment to collect them.