Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's major parties debate in English ahead of general election

Taiwan News hosts debate with representatives of DPP, KMT, TPP

  216
By Taiwan News
2023/12/31 10:26
Vincent Chao, Wennie Wu, and Tom Chou. (Taiwan News image)

Vincent Chao, Wennie Wu, and Tom Chou. (Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan News hosted a policy debate in English with representatives from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the Kuomintang (KMT), and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) on Wednesday (Dec. 27).

Hosted in conjunction with Taipei live music venue Rev-Now, the discussion heard the three major parties’ positions on cross-strait trade, the 1992 consensus, nuclear energy and Taiwan’s transition to sustainability, housing issues, the legislature, and others.

The representatives also spoke about their presidential and vice-presidential candidates and why they believe they are the best pair to lead Taiwan. DPP head of international affairs Vincent Chao (趙怡翔), KMT legislative at large candidate Wennie Wu (吳亮儀), and TPP Secretary General Tom Chou (周台竹) presented their policy platforms and took questions from the audience.

Watch the whole discussion on YouTube for more information about the three main contenders in Taiwan’s general election, and how they plan to lead the country forward.
Taiwan 2024 election
Taiwan 2024 General Election
Taiwan 2024 Election debate
Taiwan 2024 Presidential Election
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)
Kuomintang (KMT)
Taiwan People's Party (TPP)
Vincent Chao
Tom Chou
Wennie Wu

RELATED ARTICLES

Hou family property to become social housing after resident protests
Hou family property to become social housing after resident protests
2023/12/27 14:24
Xi vows to resolutely stop anyone from 'making Taiwan secede from China'
Xi vows to resolutely stop anyone from 'making Taiwan secede from China'
2023/12/27 11:00
Taiwan presidential candidates clash on future of trade with China
Taiwan presidential candidates clash on future of trade with China
2023/12/26 17:45
Ko campaign truck gets stuck under Qing Dynasty gate in south Taiwan
Ko campaign truck gets stuck under Qing Dynasty gate in south Taiwan
2023/12/25 14:36
Party legacy motivates KMT's nuclear energy stance: Taiwan energy scholar
Party legacy motivates KMT's nuclear energy stance: Taiwan energy scholar
2023/12/22 13:20