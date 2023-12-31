Taiwan's major parties debate in English ahead of general election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan News hosted a policy debate in English with representatives from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the Kuomintang (KMT), and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) on Wednesday (Dec. 27).

Hosted in conjunction with Taipei live music venue Rev-Now, the discussion heard the three major parties’ positions on cross-strait trade, the 1992 consensus, nuclear energy and Taiwan’s transition to sustainability, housing issues, the legislature, and others.

The representatives also spoke about their presidential and vice-presidential candidates and why they believe they are the best pair to lead Taiwan. DPP head of international affairs Vincent Chao (趙怡翔), KMT legislative at large candidate Wennie Wu (吳亮儀), and TPP Secretary General Tom Chou (周台竹) presented their policy platforms and took questions from the audience.

Watch the whole discussion on YouTube for more information about the three main contenders in Taiwan’s general election, and how they plan to lead the country forward.