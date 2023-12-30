Albania: Former PM put under house arrest in corruption case

Albania's right-wing opposition leader Sali Berisha was placed under house arrest on Saturday over a corruption case during his time as prime minister.

A special court responsible for corruption and organized crime granted a request by public prosecutors to have the 79-year-old confined to his apartment in the capital Tirana until further notice, the ATA news agency reported.

"No criminal charge or new evidence supported this new request," Berisha's lawyers Genk Gjokutaj and Sokol Mengjesi said. "None of the legal criteria required for imposing or escalating such restrictions are met in this case."

Berisha's legal team plans to appeal the decision, which also bans any foreign travel.

Albanian media outlets reported that several police officers arrived at Berisha's apartment building in downtown Tirana on Saturday.

What are the charges against Berisha?

Berisha has been accused by prosecutors of abusing the power of his office during his first term as prime minister, between 2005 and 2009.

The case involves the privatization of a sports center in Tirana, from which his son-in-law is said to have profited.

The public land was used to build 17 apartment buildings.

Berisha denies the allegations and has accused current Prime Minister Edi Rama of carrying out political repression to silence the opposition.

Albania's parliament lifted his immunity earlier this month, paving the way for the criminal investigation to proceed.

Lawmakers loyal to Berisha tried to disrupt the session and boycotted the vote.

Two years ago, Berisha was added to US and UK sanctions lists due to suspected corruption and links to organized crime.

He is barred from entering both countries.

Who is Sali Berisha?

Berisha was elected as Albania's first freely elected president in 1992 after the collapse of communist rule. He served as head of state until 1997.

He was prime minister from 2005 to 2013.

Until 2013, Berisha also led the Democratic Party of Albania (PD), currently the country's largest opposition party, a post which he returned to last year.

