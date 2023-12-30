Alexa
Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Dec 30

Weighted poll of surveys includes those taken over last 15 days

By Courtney Donovan Smith (石東文), Taiwan News, Contributing Columnist
2023/12/30 21:22
TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — The polling outfit that has been getting a lot of attention in recent days is Formosa.

Their tracking polls have shown a strong firming of support for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and a steady erosion of support for Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), opening up a wide lead for Lai.

Other polls are also picking up on weakening support for Hou and a slight firming of support for Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), but unlike Formosa are not seeing any uptick in support for Lai. Formosa currently has Lai hovering around 40%, but most other polls have his support in the low to mid-30s.

Another outlying poll that did not get as much attention is the latest Credere Media poll, which shows a jump in support for Ko, putting him in second place and only 1.7% behind Lai. The other nine polls from the last fifteen days show Ko in third and mostly trailing by a fairly wide margin.

This is a weighted average of surveys released over the last 15 days. For more information about how individual polls are weighted, click here. (Taiwan News graphic)
Taiwan News Poll of Polls
2024 presidential election polling

