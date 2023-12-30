Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Dec 30

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — The polling outfit that has been getting a lot of attention in recent days is Formosa.

Their tracking polls have shown a strong firming of support for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and a steady erosion of support for Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), opening up a wide lead for Lai.

Other polls are also picking up on weakening support for Hou and a slight firming of support for Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), but unlike Formosa are not seeing any uptick in support for Lai. Formosa currently has Lai hovering around 40%, but most other polls have his support in the low to mid-30s.

Another outlying poll that did not get as much attention is the latest Credere Media poll, which shows a jump in support for Ko, putting him in second place and only 1.7% behind Lai. The other nine polls from the last fifteen days show Ko in third and mostly trailing by a fairly wide margin.

This is a weighted average of surveys released over the last 15 days. For more information about how individual polls are weighted, click here. (Taiwan News graphic)