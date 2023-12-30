My Formosa poll puts Lai 11% ahead in Taiwan presidential race

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 101st edition of the My Formosa opinion poll saw Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) keep his lead at 11.1%, reports said Saturday (Dec. 30).

The incumbent vice president received 39.6%, Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) polled 28.5%, and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) received 18.9%, an increase of 1.3%. The survey was conducted on Dec. 27-29, before the only live TV debate of the campaign Saturday afternoon, and obtained 1,253 valid samples, with a margin of error at 2.8%.

My Formosa also calculated the number of votes the three candidates might receive on Jan. 13. Lai might win between 40.6% and 41.8%, or between 5.59 million and 5.76 million votes, based on the average voter turnout in 2016 and 2020, and on the number of eligible voters for 2024.

Hou could obtain between 36.7% and 38.5% with his total of votes ranging between 5.05 million and 5.30 million. The score for Ko would stand between 20.6% and 21.7%, or between 2.84 million and 2.99 million votes.

Reacting to the estimates, Lai said his aim had not been achieved yet, per the Liberty Times. He wanted to convince more than half the voters, and also have the DPP hold on to its absolute majority at the Legislative Yuan.

