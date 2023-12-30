Father and son drown while fishing in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A father drowned trying to save his son after the latter fell into a pond while they were fishing in Miaoli County, reports said Saturday (Dec. 30).

Around noon, people raised the alarm when the father, named Hsieh (謝), 30, and his 2-year-old son did not show up for lunch at the camping site in the village of Zhuolan. A look at surveillance camera footage revealed that they both separately fell into the pond around 8 a.m.

A rescue team launched a search with divers into the pond, with a surface area of about 360 square meters and a depth of 3 m, per CNA. Both were found without any signs of life, and were pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital.

The campsite’s management said the pond was only open to the public during afternoons from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. According to police, the father was preparing his fishing gear when he noticed the boy had slipped into the water.

He then also dived into the pond to save his son, but did not surface. Their relatives only found out what had happened after they asked campsite management to take a look at the camera footage several hours later.