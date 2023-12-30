Taiwan presidential candidate Lai Ching-te affirms nation's constitution

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Republic of China (Taiwan) constitution is the fundamental law of the country and safeguards the rights of Taiwanese, Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said during the presidential debate on Saturday (Dec. 30) afternoon.

Lai said that discussions about the constitution should prioritize human rights protection, which requires attention to democratic and free constitutional governance, CNA reported. He said that while the constitution may unite the country domestically, using it to address cross-strait issues could pose another level of complication.

The People's Republic of China does not recognize the existence of the Republic of China and they have made their "Three Nos" doctrine clear to the world, the candidate said. Its position is that there is only one China, the PRC; both sides belong to the same China; and the only legitimate Chinese government is the one in Beijing.

Lai praised Taiwan’s transition from an authoritarian country to a democratic, free, and open one, and advocated furthering its achievements. As future president, he pledged to consolidate Taiwan's consensus and lead a united path that protects the country, advances its economy, and benefits its people.