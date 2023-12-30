Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy urges response to Russian terror

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sharply condemned the Russian air assault on Ukrainian cities, saying it was "important that the world responds to this terror."

Zelenskyy said at least 30 people were killed in the attack and that Russia used "nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal."

More than 160 were injured and scores of houses and multi-story apartment buildings were destroyed.

Hospitals, schools and other facilities were destroyed too. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said there could no truce with Moscow at this rate.

The UN Security Council convened an urgent meeting to discuss the attack, with most members condemning the assault.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, December 30:

Russia's biggest air attack kills at least 30

At least 30 people were killed and more than 160 injured afterRussia launched the biggest air attack on Ukraine since the beginning of it's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Almost 160 missiles and drones rained down on multiple cities on Thursday, Zelenksyy said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The massive assault struck Lviv in the west and Kharkiv in the east, Odessa in the south and capital Kyiv.

The Ukrainian president sharply condemned the attack, adding: "It’s important that the world responds to this terror." More than 100 houses and 45 multi-story residential buildings were destroyed, as were schools, two churches, hospitals and a maternity ward.

Many commercial and storage facilities were also destroyed in the attacks, with Zelenskyy saying Russia used "nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal" to carry them out.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the assault showed there should be "no talk of a truce" with Moscow at a time when there was uncertainty over Western aid to Kyiv.

"Today, millions of Ukrainians awoke to the loud sound of explosions. I wish those sounds of explosions in Ukraine could be heard all around the world," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, urging allies to keep up funding for Ukraine.

Poland summons Russian diplomat over airspace breach

Poland summoned the Russian charge d'affaires and demanded an explanation after a Russian cruise missile violatedPolish airspace.

The Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it also called for an immediate halt to such activities.

The Polish military said earlier Friday the missile traveled about 40 kilometers (25 miles) over 3 minutes before crossing back in into Ukrainian territory.

Russia's charge d'affaires in Warsaw was later cited as saying that Poland had provided no proof of a border violation by a Russian missile.

"I was handed a note which contained an unsubstantiated claim that allegedly on the morning of 29th December, an airborne object violated Polish airspace, which Polish specialists identified as a Russian guided missile," RIA Novosti news agency quoted diplomat Andrei Ordash as saying.

"No proof was presented. My request for documented proof of what was in the note was refused."

rm/lo (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)