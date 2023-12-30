Taiwan Investigation Bureau signs security MOU with submarine maker

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB) on Friday (Dec. 29) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with shipbuilding company CSBC Corporation, Taiwan to strengthen the confidentiality of the country’s indigenous submarine project.

Taiwan unveiled its first indigenous submarine, the Narwhal, in September. However, supporters of the project alleged that opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Ma Wen-chun (馬文君) had leaked secret data about the submarine to foreign interests.

The MOU between the MJIB and the submarine manufacturer emphasizes cybersecurity, the protection of business secrets, and the sharing of intelligence, the Liberty Times reported. The agreement would improve the ability of the manufacturer to prevent data leaks, according to the MJIB.

Organized groups of hackers had increased their attacks on Taiwan’s basic infrastructure and strategic core businesses, MJIB Director General Wang Chun-li (王俊力) said. CSBC was one of those companies because its research and development had produced innovative results.