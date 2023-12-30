Taiwan's Academia Historica promotes publication of Chiang Ching-kuo diaries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Academia Historica will hold a book launching event and discussion to mark the publication of a selection of Chiang Ching-kuo’s (蔣經國) diaries from 1970-1979 on Saturday (Dec. 30) at 2 p.m. at its Taipei office.

The Chairman of the Chiang Ching-kuo Foundation for International Scholarly Exchange Qian Fu (錢復) will deliver a speech attended by experts such as National Chengchi University associate history professor Liu Wei-kai (劉維開), National Taiwan University history professor Chen Tsui-lian (陳翠蓮), and Taipei Medical University Center for General Education Deputy Director Chang Kuo-cheng (張國城).

The collection of diaries was originally housed at the Hoover Institution Library at Stanford University. They cover the period between 1937, when Chiang returned from the Soviet Union to China, and 1979, when he was in Taiwan, according to Academia Historica.

Due to Chiang’s close ties with his father, Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), and his high-ranking government position, his diaries not only serve as a personal record but also hold significant importance for the study of modern East Asian history, the history of the Republic of China, and post-Worl War IiI Taiwan history, Academia Historica said.