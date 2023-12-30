Taiwan presidential candidates to duke it out in TV debate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The three presidential candidates are set to face off in a televised debate on Saturday (Dec. 30) at 2 p.m.

Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Lai Ching-te (賴清德) will be the first to deliver opening remarks, then Kuomintang’s (KMT) Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), and then Taiwan People’s Party’s (TPP) Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), according to Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation (PTS).

PTS said it will televise the event, while 11 media outlets, including Central News Agency, China Times, Liberty Times, United Daily News (UDN), SET, TTV, FTV, CTV, Mirror Media, and TVBS will jointly host the debates. PTS Chair Hu Yuan-hui (胡元輝), will be the moderator.

Representatives from the blue, green, and independent camps visited the PTS studio on Friday (Dec. 29) to check the venue and discuss the debate proceedings, CNA reported. The debate format was modeled after the previous two presidential debates and consists of four segments: candidate statements, media questions, candidate interactions, and conclusions.

The vice presidential debate is scheduled for New Year's Day. DPP running mate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) will deliver opening remarks first, followed by Wu Hsin-ying (吳欣盈) of the TPP, and then the KMT’s Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康). Questions will come from representatives of four media outlets: Liberty Times, FTV, TVBS, and UDN.