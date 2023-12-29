Taipei Zoo welcomes red panda from Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Zoo has taken delivery of an endangered red panda from Japan which will be revealed to the public in April, reports said Friday (Dec. 29).

The four-year-old male animal needed to spend one month in quarantine first, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. The red panda, named “Mirai,” will join the one male and two female red pandas the zoo acquired from China in 2014.

They were responsible for the birth of six male and three female red pandas. However, zoo officials said animals from other families were necessary to safeguard their health, which explained why they wanted to import Mirai from another country than China.

The Taipei Zoo sent a delegation to Japan last June to discuss the red pandas with the Japanese Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The following month, both sides agreed that Mirai, who was staying at the Hamamatsu Zoological Gardens, should move to Taiwan.