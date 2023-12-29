Houzhan Night Market reopens in Taiwan's Hsinchu after 6 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsinchu City’s Houzhan Night Market reopened to the public on Thursday (Dec. 28) for the first time in six years, drawing thousands of visitors eager to enjoy tasty treats and shop at market stalls.

The Hsinchu City Government estimates that despite the chilly weather, around 15,000 people showed up for the grand re-opening of Houzhan Night Market, which now boasts over 200 stalls, reported Storm Media. The return of Houzhan Night Market comes shortly after the reopening of the Shulintou Night Market on Nov. 1, which is located on the north side of the city.

Mayor Anne Kao (高虹安) said that night markets are an important part of culture in Taiwan and also good indicators of consumer activity in a region. She thanked visitors who made the trip to the newly reopened night market and invited others to come have fun aand relax at Houzhan Market, which will be open every Tuesday and Thursday night.

In addition to the classic night market snacks and drinks, there are also vendors selling hand-made crafts, game booths to entertain children and adults, as well as a wide array of stands serving foreign cuisine, including Thai, Japanese, and Indian.

Inspectors from the city were on site Thursday to observe the market’s operation and look for areas that could be improved to ensure the safe flow of traffic in and around the market area. For those planning to visit, the city recommends using public transportation or scooters to reach the area, per UDN.

Houzhan Night Market is conveniently located across from the rear entrance of Hsinchu TRA Station and near multiple bus stops along Nanda Rd.