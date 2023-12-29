Ukraine updates: Russia launches 'massive missile attack'

Explosions were heard across the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, and air alerts were issued as Russian missiles in several parts of the country early on Friday.

Russia also struck the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Lviv on Friday morning.

The deadly wave of attacks killed at least 12 people and wounded dozens more.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, December 29:

Ukraine says overnight strikes largest since battle for Kyiv

Ukrainian officials said the overnight missile and drone barrage was the largest the country had faced since the opening days and weeks of Russia's invasion, as the Kremlin's forces tried to take the capital, Kyiv.

"This is the most massive missile attack in general," Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for Ukraine's air force command, told the AFP news agency, adding that this tally excluded the first days of the war launched in February 2022 that saw "constant and uninterrupted" strikes.

Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram that air defenses had shot down 87 missiles of various types and 27 drones.

He said preliminary data suggested Russia employed "158 means of attack" in the strikes.

Poland's military: Unidentified aerial object entered Polish territory

The Polish army's operational command said early on Friday that an unidentified aerial object had entered the country's airspace.

"In the morning, an unidentified aerial object entered the airspace of the Republic of Poland from the side of the border with Ukraine, and from the moment it crossed the border until the signal disappeared, it was observed by the radars of the country's air defense system," the operational command said social media.

"In accordance with applicable procedures, the operational commander of the armed forces mobilized the available forces and resources at his disposal," it said.

Poland did not immediately report any damage or casualties.

Ukraine faced Russian airstrikes across much of the country on Friday morning, including in the far west in cities like Lviv, near the Polish border.

Poland did not comment immediately on what the aerial object was or who might have fired it. In November of 2022, a projectile landed on a border village, killing two people, and it eventually transpired it was a Ukrainian air defense missile that had been fired at a Russian incoming missile during a barrage.

Zelenskyy: Russia employed 'nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal' overnight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had fired around 110 missiles at Ukraine overnight, in what Kyiv is describing as one of the heaviest barrages in a long time.

"Today, Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal," Zelenskyy said, including cruise missiles, drones, and air-to-surface missiles launched by strategic bombers.

"A total of around 110 missiles were fired against Ukraine, with the majority of them being shot down. Unfortunately, there have been fatalities and injuries as a result of the strikes. All services are working around the clock and providing the necessary aid," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Ukraine's president said buildings hit included a "maternity ward, educational facilities, a shopping mall, multi-story residential buildings" and others.

He reported strikes on Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, "and other cities."

At least 12 dead in massive Russian air attack

At least 12 people were killed and more than 60 injured in Russia's largest drone attack on Ukraine in months on Friday, said officials.

"We can say that this was a massive attack," Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said.

The attacks were launched on the capital city, Kyiv, Lviv in the west, Kharkiv in the east and the southeastern port city of Odesa. Buildings were damaged in these places, and damages were reported at a maternity hospital in the central city of Dnipro.

Two people were killed in Kyiv, and several others are believed to be stuck under rubble at a warehouse that was damaged by debris, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In Odesa, missiles hit a residential building, killing two and injuring 15, including children, the regional governor said.

Russian poet sentenced to 7 years for verses against Ukraine war

Russian poet Artyom Kamardin was given a 7-year prison sentence Thursday by Moscow's Tverskoi District Court for reciting verses against Russia's war in Ukraine.

He was charged with making calls undermining national security and inciting hatred during an incident where he read his anti-war poems at a street performance in Moscow in September 2022. The gathering was held next to a monument of poet Vladimir Mayakovsky.

The court also sentenced Yegor Shtovba, who participated in the event and recited Kamardin's verses, to five and a half years on the same charges.

Kamardin's friends and lawyer said he was beaten up and sexually assaulted by the police, reported Russian media. Later, pro-government media released a video of him apologizing for his actions, where his face was bruised.

During the hearing, Kamardin's wife, Alexandra Popova, was escorted out of the courtroom after she shouted "shame!" following the verdict. She and some others were detained later on charges of holding an unsanctioned rally outside the court.

Ukrainian presidential aide asks for renewed international support

Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said Friday that the country needs "more support" from the international community after Russia launched a series of strikes on several cities.

"We are doing everything to strengthen our air shield. But the world needs to see that we need more support and strength to stop this terror. Missiles are flying at our cities again and civilians are being targeted," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote Russia was targeting its attacks on civilians.

US President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday announced it will be sending the last package of weapons for Ukraine as per the current authorization by Congress.

Explosions across Kyiv: officials

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv was subjected to a series of blasts early on Friday, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on the Telegram app.

"Explosions in Kyiv. Air defense works. Stay in shelters!" Klitschko said as an online air alert notification system was issued just after 0500 GMT. He added that air defense systems had been engaged after an announced missile threat.

"More explosions in the capital. Air defense is working intensively," he added later.

Authorities in Kyiv said falling debris set fire to a residential building and a warehouse.

Authorities said countrywide air alerts had been issued as multiple cities were under attack.

Russia strikes Kharkiv, Lviv

Russian forces struck the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and also the western city of Lviv Friday morning. The mayors of the two cities confirmed the attacks. No casualties have been reported yet in either city.

Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram: "At least six explosions were heard in the city." He added it was a "massive missile attack."

The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, said there was "information about 2 strikes in Lviv."

Air defenses were active in Lviv as it came under attack from drones, regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on the Telegram messaging app.

On Thursday, Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region was shelled by Russian forces. A 66-year-old woman was killed, and another person was wounded. Police said three women aged between 58 and 76 were also wounded in an air strike on the village of Glushkivka in Kharkiv region.