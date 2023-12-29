Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan’s National Palace Museum hopes for 3.5 million visitors in 2024

South Korea has replaced Japan as main source of foreign visitors

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/29 19:37
The National Palace Museum wants to welcome 3.5 million visitors in 2024. (Facebook, NPM photo)

The National Palace Museum wants to welcome 3.5 million visitors in 2024. (Facebook, NPM photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Palace Museum (NPM) hopes to increase its number of visitors to 3.5 million next year, reports said Thursday (Dec. 28).

During 2023, 1.52 million people visited the original museum in Taipei City, while its newer southern branch in Chiayi County received 940,000 visitors, per CNA. The Taipei branch is planning to open on 15 Mondays to help reach the 2024 goal.

Almost half the Taipei museum’s visitors were foreigners, with South Korea replacing Japan as the largest source of sightseers, according to NPM Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌). As a result, the museum decided to set up a Korean-language version of its website and to sell publications in Korean.

The major innovation in 2023 was the introduction of visits by cruise passengers, Hsiao said. Because cruise ships did not enforce weight limits on luggage, cruise passengers were often eager to purchase many souvenirs.

Taiwan’s 6 millionth visitor for 2023 arrived in the country by plane from Singapore on Dec. 15. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the country registered about 11 million visitors per year, while the government set the target for next year at 12 million.
National Palace Museum
National Palace Museum Southern Branch
visitors
tourists
cruise
South Korean visitors
Hsiao Tsung-huang

RELATED ARTICLES

30 Thai tourists caught working as hostesses in Taipei club
30 Thai tourists caught working as hostesses in Taipei club
2023/12/27 17:03
Van carrying 7 Filipino tourists crashes into valley in central Taiwan
Van carrying 7 Filipino tourists crashes into valley in central Taiwan
2023/12/25 10:03
Taiwan expects 6 millionth visitor next week
Taiwan expects 6 millionth visitor next week
2023/12/08 16:35
Taiwan introduces AI to improve visitor experience
Taiwan introduces AI to improve visitor experience
2023/12/07 17:08
Taiwan sees visitors from Vietnam decline after visa rule change
Taiwan sees visitors from Vietnam decline after visa rule change
2023/12/05 16:32