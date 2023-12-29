Volunteers clip toenails for 600 of Taiwan's elderly

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hundreds of elderly people have benefited from a program backed by Chiayi County government that trains volunteers to help senior citizens clip their toenails.

Wasting no time preparing for Taiwan’s future as a “super aged” society, the Chiayi “Public Welfare Toe Clipping” project began in August, and has since benefited over 600 people. The project helps the more than one fifth of the county’s population who are elderly keep their feet healthy when they no longer have the mobility to do so independently, per CNA.

The project has so far trained 32 volunteers who work in seven different locations in Chiayi County. One of the program’s organizers Liu Yin-ping (劉銀冰) said the program will continue into 2024, and more volunteers will be trained to travel to more remote locations to provide the toe trimming service.

Liu said that in addition to the volunteers’ time, more than 1 million items of nail maintenance equipment had been donated to the community.

According to Taiwan’s National Development Council, Taiwan will become a super aged society by 2026, when those 65 years old or older will make up at least 20% of the population. By 2065, that number is expected to exceed 40%.