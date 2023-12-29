Alexa
Taiwan's Apple Sidra back on store shelves

Oceanic Beverages predicts revenues will return to normal next year

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/29 17:22
Apple Sidra advertisement. (Oceanic Beverages image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Oceanic Beverages, maker of the popular beverage Apple Sidra, said on Thursday (Dec. 28) that sales would resume for its carbonated soft drink and predicted that profits would return to "normal" levels in 2024.

An Oceanic Beverages executive said the company's revenue experienced a decline this year due to factory shutdowns and the voluntary recall of products. In addition, substantial increases in raw material costs led to an increase in production costs, resulting in a decline in operating profit and losses.

However, from October to November, trial production of Apple Sidra started up again. As of Thursday, 300 ml cans and 600 ml PET bottles of Apple Sidra returned to the shelves.

Oceanic Beverages’ other products include tea, juice, and distilled water.

Earlier this year, the company faced issues with an unidentified white sediment in bottles of its apple soda product. After two inspections by the Taoyuan Department of Public Health revealed deficiencies on May 25, the bureau ordered a temporary suspension of operations at the Pingzhen plant, per Business Today.

The halted production lines accounted for 99% of the company's revenue, leading to a complete shutdown of its operations. This also affected Oceanic Beverages' cumulative revenues for the first 11 months of this year, which amounted to NT$110 million, a year-on-year decrease of 69.3%, reaching a historic record low.

In June, there were reports from employees that the company had not paid wages. During the peak drink season in July and August, Oceanic Beverages was at a standstill. As a result, its flagship product, Apple Sidra, almost completely disappeared from store shelves.

The company said it resumed operations on Nov. 16. On Dec. 18, Oceanic Beverages said the Taoyuan City Department of Public Health confirmed the product met the hygiene standards for beverages and control standards set by the firm.

Oceanic Beverages said that in the future, it will incorporate seasonal and festive themes to increase consumer interaction and enhance the vitality of the products. It added that wellness is expected to be one of the main trends in the food and beverage market.

It added it was committed to expanding its export business and strengthening its presence in the China market.
