DPP staffer not licensed to drive injures cyclist in east Taiwan crash

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The campaign office of a Democratic Progressive Party legislative candidate has pledged full responsibility for the care of a woman seriously injured after being hit by a staffer driving without a license in Hualien on Thursday (Dec. 29).

A 19-year-old student worker at candidate Chang Mei Hui’s (張美慧) campaign office was delivering campaign materials when the vehicle he was driving collided with a 64-year-old woman on a bicycle, per CNA. The woman is in an intensive care unit at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hualien police said that although the driver had a learner’s license, he was not licensed to be driving the vehicle he was in control of at the time of the crash. Police said there was poor visibility caused by rainy weather.

Zhang’s campaign office said that student workers are employed based on trust and that it had not checked the driver’s credentials. The campaign admitted the oversight, apologized, and said any police investigations will be met with full cooperation.

The campaign office also said that it would take full responsibility for the injured woman’s medical treatment and compensation.