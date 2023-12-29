Ko says too early to count him out of Taiwan presidential election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People’s Party presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that it is still too early to count him out of the presidential election, in an interview with United Daily News on Friday (Dec. 29).

With just two weeks until election day, and despite consistently polling in third place, Ko expressed confidence that he could still pull off a victory when Taiwanese cast their votes on Jan. 13. Ko touted a strong network of grassroots volunteers throughout Taiwan, many skeptical of pollsters and media, saying that his campaign’s true momentum won’t be recognized until just before election day, per UDN.

According to Ko, his campaign’s network of support is different from that of the Kuomintang or the Democratic Progressive Party. While they have greater resources and organizational capacity, Ko said that his supporters, especially young voters, can upset the election in a way that is not reflected by the polling firms.

When asked about why the blue and white alliance for a joint presidential campaign failed to materialize, Ko said the DNA of the two parties is simply different. However, Ko also said that despite his differences with the KMT, if elected, he would still seek to form a coalition cabinet to represent the interests of all the Taiwanese people, reported UDN.

Ko said that people are eager for change and on election day, voters can decide if they will continue the constant struggle between the blue and green camps, or choose a new direction for Taiwan with a new kind of political culture, per UDN.

Referencing his career as a doctor, Ko said his purpose has always been to help others and restore patients to health. Now, he looks at Taiwan and sees a country in need of help, and says he is the one to put Taiwan on a better path moving forward.