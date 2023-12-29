Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Skies clear in much of Taiwan for New Year's Eve as cold front arrives

Only north and east Taiwan will see partly cloudy skies on New Year's Day

  258
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/29 13:54
Taipei 101 fireworks (left) and sunrise over Alishan. (Taiwan Tourism Bureau and Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office photos)

Taipei 101 fireworks (left) and sunrise over Alishan. (Taiwan Tourism Bureau and Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Skies in most of Taiwan will be clear for the fireworks on New Year's Eve and the sunrise on New Year's Day, but temperatures will drop as a cold front arrives.

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) said due to the influence of a northeast monsoon on Friday (Dec. 29), the north will be cooler during the day, while other areas will be 24-27 C, with a chance of heavy rain in the northeast, reported Liberty Times. On Saturday (Dec. 30), temperatures will rise in the north and northeast, with localized showers in the north and east, with partly cloudy to sunny skies elsewhere.

The CWA predicted cooler weather for the Greater Taipei area, the north coast of Keelung, and the east on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31). Brief localized rains are forecast in those areas and it is expected that from New Year's Eve to New Year's Day (Jan. 1), this wave of cold air will bring its coldest temperatures.

On New Year's Day, the chances of seeing the first sunrise of 2024 are relatively high in Hsinchu and areas south, as well as Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu. However, in Taoyuan, the Greater Taipei area, and the east, there will be slightly more cloud cover. The first light of the new year may only be sporadically visible through breaks in the clouds.

From Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 morning, the north and northeast will likely reach 14 or 15 C, and other areas 16 to 18 C.

The effects of the monsoon will continue to be felt from Jan. 1 to Tuesday (Jan. 2), and the weather in the north and northeast will be cooler. The northeast monsoon will weaken during the day on Tuesday and temperatures will rise slightly in the north and northeast as conditions become drier.

Skies on Tuesday will be partly cloudy to sunny across the country, with only sporadic rainfall in the east.

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), the northeast monsoon will strengthen again and the weather in the north and northeast will turn cooler again. This cooling trend will continue on Thursday (Jan. 4) with localized showers possible in the north and east, with partly cloudy to sunny skies expected in the west and south.
New Year's Eve
New Year's Day
New Year's Eve forecast
New Year's Eve weather
New Year's Day forecast
first sunrise
New Year's Eve fireworks

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's skies mostly clear on New Year's Eve, low of 11 C
Taiwan's skies mostly clear on New Year's Eve, low of 11 C
2023/12/28 15:07
New Taipei's Tamsui to hold New Year's Eve fireworks show
New Taipei's Tamsui to hold New Year's Eve fireworks show
2023/12/28 11:57
Kenting top spot to see 1st sunrise in Taiwan
Kenting top spot to see 1st sunrise in Taiwan
2023/12/27 17:59
2nd cold front predicted to arrive on New Year's Eve
2nd cold front predicted to arrive on New Year's Eve
2023/12/27 15:57
Taipei Metro extends New Year celebration service
Taipei Metro extends New Year celebration service
2023/12/22 15:21