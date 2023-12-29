Skies clear in much of Taiwan for New Year's Eve as cold front arrives

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Skies in most of Taiwan will be clear for the fireworks on New Year's Eve and the sunrise on New Year's Day, but temperatures will drop as a cold front arrives.

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) said due to the influence of a northeast monsoon on Friday (Dec. 29), the north will be cooler during the day, while other areas will be 24-27 C, with a chance of heavy rain in the northeast, reported Liberty Times. On Saturday (Dec. 30), temperatures will rise in the north and northeast, with localized showers in the north and east, with partly cloudy to sunny skies elsewhere.

The CWA predicted cooler weather for the Greater Taipei area, the north coast of Keelung, and the east on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31). Brief localized rains are forecast in those areas and it is expected that from New Year's Eve to New Year's Day (Jan. 1), this wave of cold air will bring its coldest temperatures.

On New Year's Day, the chances of seeing the first sunrise of 2024 are relatively high in Hsinchu and areas south, as well as Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu. However, in Taoyuan, the Greater Taipei area, and the east, there will be slightly more cloud cover. The first light of the new year may only be sporadically visible through breaks in the clouds.

From Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 morning, the north and northeast will likely reach 14 or 15 C, and other areas 16 to 18 C.

The effects of the monsoon will continue to be felt from Jan. 1 to Tuesday (Jan. 2), and the weather in the north and northeast will be cooler. The northeast monsoon will weaken during the day on Tuesday and temperatures will rise slightly in the north and northeast as conditions become drier.

Skies on Tuesday will be partly cloudy to sunny across the country, with only sporadic rainfall in the east.

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), the northeast monsoon will strengthen again and the weather in the north and northeast will turn cooler again. This cooling trend will continue on Thursday (Jan. 4) with localized showers possible in the north and east, with partly cloudy to sunny skies expected in the west and south.