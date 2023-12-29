Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

China expresses 'sincere thanks' for Taiwan's aid after Gansu earthquake

Taiwan's rescue team not required in China's north west, though NT$172 million donated

  389
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/29 12:27
Rescue workers retrieve belongings from a damaged house following the earthquake in Gansu province, China on Dec. 20. (Reuters photo)

Rescue workers retrieve belongings from a damaged house following the earthquake in Gansu province, China on Dec. 20. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Taiwan Affairs Office has expressed “sincere gratitude” to Taiwanese businesses and individuals that provided aid to earthquake-stricken areas in Gansu Province.

A spokesperson for the Office said on Thursday (Dec. 27) that more than NT$172 million (US$5.64 million) had been donated by Taiwanese businesses and individuals so far. The spokesperson said that among the Taiwanese businesses that donated were iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, media and snack group Want Want, and other groups founded by Taiwanese business people in China.

On Monday Reuters reported the death toll from the 6.2 magnitude earthquake in northwest China had risen to 149, and more than 200,000 homes had been wrecked. A spokesperson for Taiwan’s National Fire Agency told Taiwan News on Friday that rescue teams were on standby to travel to Gansu, though they were told by Chinese authorities that they currently had enough assistance from other teams.

The spokesperson said the fire agency schedules at least two rescue teams to be on standby each month, ready to travel internationally to assist in disaster relief. They said this month’s teams were based in Taipei City and Pingtung, and are the same teams that assisted Turkey after an earthquake struck the country in February.
Gansu province
Gansu earthquake
China-Taiwan relations
National Fire Agency
China earthquake
Want Want China
Foxconn

RELATED ARTICLES

China ends preferential tax status for 12 Taiwan goods
China ends preferential tax status for 12 Taiwan goods
2023/12/21 15:48
Taiwan offers aid to China after deadly earthquake
Taiwan offers aid to China after deadly earthquake
2023/12/20 15:09
Taiwan’s Foxconn eager to expand satellite business
Taiwan’s Foxconn eager to expand satellite business
2023/12/19 17:23
Death toll rises to 111 after earthquake in China's remote northwest
Death toll rises to 111 after earthquake in China's remote northwest
2023/12/19 13:00
Taiwan’s Foxconn reports NT$650 billion in November revenue
Taiwan’s Foxconn reports NT$650 billion in November revenue
2023/12/06 18:51