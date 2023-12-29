China expresses 'sincere thanks' for Taiwan's aid after Gansu earthquake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Taiwan Affairs Office has expressed “sincere gratitude” to Taiwanese businesses and individuals that provided aid to earthquake-stricken areas in Gansu Province.

A spokesperson for the Office said on Thursday (Dec. 27) that more than NT$172 million (US$5.64 million) had been donated by Taiwanese businesses and individuals so far. The spokesperson said that among the Taiwanese businesses that donated were iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, media and snack group Want Want, and other groups founded by Taiwanese business people in China.

On Monday Reuters reported the death toll from the 6.2 magnitude earthquake in northwest China had risen to 149, and more than 200,000 homes had been wrecked. A spokesperson for Taiwan’s National Fire Agency told Taiwan News on Friday that rescue teams were on standby to travel to Gansu, though they were told by Chinese authorities that they currently had enough assistance from other teams.

The spokesperson said the fire agency schedules at least two rescue teams to be on standby each month, ready to travel internationally to assist in disaster relief. They said this month’s teams were based in Taipei City and Pingtung, and are the same teams that assisted Turkey after an earthquake struck the country in February.