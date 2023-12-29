Taiwan Army carries out live-fire exercise in Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 58th Artillery Command of the Tenth Army Corps conducted a live-fire exercise near the bank of the Dajia River in Taichung on Thursday (Dec. 28).

The exercise aimed to utilize soldiers’ field and weapons training in battlefield conditions. Troops familiarized themselves in a beachfront setting to enhance their combat capabilities, Military News Agency reported. After multiple firing rounds, the troops improved their shooting pace and honed their ability to engage multiple targets.

The exercise comes after a similar drill was held in Taoyuan’s Guanyin Beach on Dec. 26. Soldiers from the Army’s 249th mechanized infantry brigade fired T65K2 and T91 assault rifles and .45 handguns.

The drill was designed to familiarize soldiers with beach combat and coastline defense, officers said. A key element in the exercises was how to keep guns working as sand seeped into the weapons.

Guanyin Beach is categorized by the military as a “red beach,” one of the few beaches around the country where a large-scale landing by Chinese troops is possible.