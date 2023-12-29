Jaw Shaw-kong highlights food safety, sustainability during I-Mei Foods factory visit in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) vice-presidential candidate Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) on Wednesday (Dec. 27) visited an I-Mei Foods facility in Taoyuan to seek advice on food safety.

The visit, accompanied by Luis Ko (高志明), I-Mei CEO and a friend of Jaw for five decades, aimed to draw experience from an important industry player, emphasizing the role I-Mei plays in promoting food safety, new energy, and environmental protection.

Jaw dismissed media reports about the political intentions of the trip, highlighting the longstanding acquaintance between the two since college days. He made a case for climate action and lauded the firm’s commitment to sustainability, which can serve as a source of reference as the country works towards the vision of net zero emission by 2050.

The visit included insights into I-Mei's vacuum freeze-drying facilities and eco-friendly cooking oil production equipment. Jaw was impressed with I-Mei's efforts to nurture talent and develop equipment that boosts food safety with an eco mindset.

Jaw also discussed some of the company’s iconic food products, including the famous limited edition I-Mei puffs made for Taiwan’s allies, and additive-free dried fruits.

I-Mei delivered special edition puffs to Lithuania in 2021 in gratitude for the country’s donations of vaccine doses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, a Lithuanian representative expressed appreciation for I-Mei’s devotion to quality products during his visit to the company’s food preparation plant and biomedical research center in Taoyuan.

* I-Mei Foods is the parent company of Taiwan News.



KMT vice-presidential candidate Jaw Shaw-kong (right) andI-Mei Foods CEO Luis Ko. (Facebook, Jaw Shaw-kong photo)



Jaw Shaw-kong (center) talks with I-Mei Foods CEO Luis Ko (second right) during a trip to an I-Mei facility in Taoyuan. (Facebook, Jaw Shaw-kong photo)