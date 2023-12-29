Taiwan tracks 22 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 22 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (Dec. 28) and 6 a.m. on Friday (Dec. 29).

Of the 22 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six Chengdu J-10 combat jets, two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets, and two Shenyang J-11 jet fighters crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, according to the MND. One BZK-005 reconnaissance drone and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane entered the southwest corner of the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 271 military aircraft and 155 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of 12 out of 22 PLA aircraft. (MND image)