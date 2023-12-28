Taiwan presidential candidates face off in third debate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following two previous televised debates, the three main presidential candidates met on stage for the third presidential debate on Thursday (Dec. 28), with only two weeks remaining before the national election on Jan. 13.

Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) of the Kuomintang (KMT), and Lai Ching-te (賴清德) from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), gave 10-minute statements for each of the debate’s three rounds. Thursday’s event was hosted by Chen En-min (陳恩民), a member of Taiwan’s Central Election Commission.

Ko Wen-je: Taiwan People’s Party

During his remarks at the start of the event, Ko Wen-je asked those watching to observe 10 seconds of silence to mourn the death of a middle school student in New Taipei who was stabbed by a classmate on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and later died on Tuesday (Dec. 26) evening. All of the candidates discussed safety of students in Taiwan.

Ko strongly criticized the cross-strait policy of both the Tsai administration and Lai Ching-te, as well as that of the KMT. Ko said that every election, both parties take the same old stances to manipulate voters with fear of conflict with China by inciting anxiety over the possibility of independence.

Seeking to contrast himself with the DPP and KMT, Ko said that practical efforts must be made to reduce tensions and encourage dialogue with Beijing, per UDN. Ko added that both major parties have missed the mark when it comes to cross-strait policy, noting that the DPP is still the “party of independence” and has failed to maintain any positive interactions with China over the last eight years.

Ko characterized the KMT as the “party of unification” and criticized their insistence on the so-called “1992 consensus,” which is clearly no longer popular with the Taiwanese public.

Ko said the TPP does not endorse unification, but rather aims to promote cross-strait communication to ensure that conflict can be avoided. He said that if conflict is avoided, it will be a win for everyone, including Taiwan, China, as well as the U.S., but if conflict cannot be avoided, everyone will lose.

In response to a critical statement from Lai suggesting Ko endorses the Beijing’s interpretation of “one China,” Ko clarified that he supports maintaining the status quo, pursuing peace in cross-strait affairs. He said that during his time as Taipei mayor he did his best to cultivate good relations in China, but that he faced obstacles to promote goodwill because of the Tsai administration.

Ko said the U.S. is Taiwan’s most important ally. As president, he pledged to deepen cooperation with the U.S. to better promote Taiwan’s interests throughout the Indo-Pacific region and the world, per UDN.

Hou Yu-ih: Kuomintang

In Hou’s remarks on the stabbing incident, he said that Taiwan must be tougher on crime, and said that bullying and endangering students at school should be treated as serious crimes. As the mayor of New Taipei, where the incident occurred, Hou related the difficult experience of comforting the family members of the victim in the hospital, and feeling remorse for not being able to protect or help the student.

Hou proposed a zero-tolerance policy for violence on school campuses. He noted that the age of criminal liability in such cases might be lowered, so that perpetrators can be tried as adults.

To further emphasize his stance on crime, Hou said that he “does not want to protect evil people to further faux human rights.” Rather, he wants good people to be able to live peacefully and for evil people to be resolutely punished for their crimes, per UDN.

On labor issues, Hou criticized the Tsai administration for failing to improve the lives of workers over the past eight years, per UDN. Hou said that as president he will work to improve wages, reduce business taxes, improve legal protections and insurance policies for laborers, while also working to make housing more affordable and striving for sustainable development.

In response to Ko’s statement that the KMT is a party leaning towards unification with China, Hou rejected the characterization. Hou said he swore to uphold the ROC constitution as the law of Taiwan.

Speaking on the KMT’s cross-strait policy, Hou said the KMT rejects moves towards Taiwan independence, as well as Beijing’s proposed “one country, two systems” policy. Hou said there is no mutual recognition between the governments of Taiwan and China; neither recognizes the other’s right to govern, nor any claims of sovereignty over territory each administers.

Lai Ching-te: Democratic Progressive Party

Lai said he was sad over the school stabbing in New Taipei, saying that such incidents should not be permitted to happen again. Lai discussed his proposal of a “Social Safety Net 2.0,” to provide comprehensive mental health counseling throughout Taiwan’s educational institutions.

Lai envisioned a country where psychological issues are more openly discussed. He said Taiwan faces many shortcomings in this area, but work must be done to improve the situation.

Healthcare was also a major focus for Lai on Thursday night, as he touted expanded coverage of Taiwan’s National Health Insurance policy to ensure that vulnerable people have their heath needs met. He also expressed great confidence in Taiwan’s healthcare workers and institutions, but recognized the need to improve working conditions.

Lai pledged to protect the labor insurance fund in office, and to ensure that the livelihood of Taiwan’s workers will be protected in retirement. He also advocated greater protections for farmers and those working in the agricultural sector.

In comments about Taiwan’s minimum wage, Lai said that he recognizes that more must be done to improve the lives of Taiwan’s workers. However, he noted that under the DPP, the minimum wage was increased to NT$28,000 a month, which “is more than what was done under the administration of Ma Ying-Jeou (馬英九)," he said, per UDN.

Lai said that Taiwanese must come together to strengthen and safeguard Taiwan’s democratic system. In contrast to Hou and Ko, Lai said he is more qualified to lead as he will not compromise on Taiwan’s national security.

He called for everyone to vote on Jan. 13, with a warning that if the KMT and DPP together achieve a majority in the Legislative Yuan, they will amend laws and seek to enact policies that will be unfavorable to Taiwan’s autonomy. He suggested the KMT’s adherence to the so-called “1992 consensus” will harm Taiwan’s sovereignty if they take power in government.

In his closing remarks, he praised the work that the Tsai administration has done to open Taiwan to the world. Lai called on voters to affirm the mission that the DPP has embarked upon and to trust him as a leader for a safe and prosperous future.

“We are definitely capable of furthering contributing to Taiwan’s future international development. Under current circumstances, we must no go back,” Lai said, per UDN.

Thursday’s debate was the last debate of three to be organized by the Central Election Commission, as required by law. However, a fourth and final televised debate between the candidates has been organized and co-sponsored by 11 Taiwanese media organizations, and scheduled for the afternoon of Saturday (Dec. 30) at 2 p.m., per LTN.