TSMC to build fab in central Taiwan possibly below 2 nm

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) on Thursday (Dec. 28) said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will locate its new fab in the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) and that it will possibly be used to produce chips below 2 nanometers.

The second phase of the expansion of the CTSP passed a review held by the National Land Management Agency of the Ministry of the Interior on Wednesday (Dec. 27), reported CNA. During a press briefing on Thursday, Lu was asked whether she could confirm that TSMC's 1.4-nm process will be located in Taichung.

Lu said the placement of TSMC's new facility in the second phase of the CTSP is about "99% confirmed."

She said that TSMC faced difficulties expanding in Taiwan in the past. However, she said that Taichung has a relatively favorable environment, including available land.

The mayor boasted that Taichung is a place that TSMC "likes very much." Moreover, Lu pointed out that TSMC has already set up multiple factory buildings in the first phase of the CTSP in Taichung.

According to Lu, because the second phase of the CTSP involves private land, Taichung City Government has assisted in conducting urban planning legal reviews. She said the city government has completed its review, and on Wednesday, the central government also approved it.

Through collaboration between local and central authorities, TSMC has been able to smoothly establish itself in Taichung, said Lu.

Lu said that TSMC's establishment in the second phase of the CTSP will have a significant impact on the development of the semiconductor industry. She said it will also contribute to promoting local economic development and employment.

Regarding the specific nanometer scale of the chips TSMC will produce, she said that it would be announced by TSMC.

Lu added that TSMC executives have visited Taichung City Government twice. She said indirect sources confirmed that TSMC will deploy the advanced manufacturing processes in Taichung.

She said that if she heard correctly, the processes may be below 2 nm. However, she stressed that the specific information must be based on an official announcement by TSMC.