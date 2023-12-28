Alexa
MSI introduces smart EV chargers at 2024 Taipei Auto Show

Micro-Star International unveils EV Life, EV Premium, and EV AI chargers at auto show

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/28 17:23
(MSI photo)

(MSI photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Micro-Star International (MSI) will debut a range of residential and commercial electric vehicle (EV) chargers along with energy management systems (EMS) at the 2024 Taipei Auto Show.

MSI said it will unveil three different smart AC chargers that have all received Taiwan CNS safety certification this year and will soon be available for public orders.

The company’s EV charger lineup includes the EV Life charger designed for home use. It can charge up to 14.4 kW / 60 A and supports both U.S. Type 1 (SAE J1772) and European Type 2 (IEC 62196) charging connectors. Users can initiate charging through a mobile app and schedule charging to save on electricity costs.

MSI also has its EV Premium and EV AI chargers for commercial needs such as public parking lots, charging stations, and construction projects. Both offer QR code payment and RFID card sensing capabilities.

EV AI can also aid with parking management through license plate recognition. The company’s EV AI charger also earned a 2024 Taiwan Excellence Award.

MSI offers EMS cloud management systems and customized application programming interface (API) integration services, enabling remote monitoring for venue owners and operators. MSI is also working with Taiwan Power Company to implement smart energy management, enhance electrical safety, and control costs through time-of-use pricing.

The 2024 Taipei Auto Show is taking place from Thursday (Dec. 28) through Monday (Jan. 1) at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1.
MSI
2024 Taipei Auto Show
MSI EV Life
EV AI
MSI EV Premium

