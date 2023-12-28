Taiwan's Council of Indigenous Peoples helps fund Indigenous language center

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Council of Indigenous Peoples (CIP) has donated NT$1.7 billion to the Indigenous Peoples Cultural Foundation (IPCF) and Indigenous Language Research and Development Foundation (ILRDF) to help fund the construction of an Indigenous language center in Taoyuan City.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday (on Thursday (Dec. 28) afternoon and was presided over by Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), CIP Chairman Icyang Parod, and Taoyuan City Mayor Chang San-cheng (張善政).

Once operational, the center will be home to IPCF and ILRDF, Cheng said, per Liberty Times. The Cabinet will allocate funds to obtain equipment for an Indigenous television station as part of an effort to nurture talent in Indigenous cultural and media arts, he said.

Due to its proximity to Taoyuan International Airport, visitors to Taiwan will witness the diverse and vibrant culture of Indigenous peoples, further validating Taoyuan’s status as a multicultural city, he added.

Icyang Parod said that in the second half of 2025, the two foundations will collaborate on language and media initiatives to strengthen Indigenous perspectives and draw global attention to Taiwan's Indigenous peoples.