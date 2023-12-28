Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's Council of Indigenous Peoples helps fund Indigenous language center

Building will be home to 2 foundations dedicated to promoting Indigenous cultures, perspectives

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/28 17:16
(Council of Indigenous Peoples photo)

(Council of Indigenous Peoples photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Council of Indigenous Peoples (CIP) has donated NT$1.7 billion to the Indigenous Peoples Cultural Foundation (IPCF) and Indigenous Language Research and Development Foundation (ILRDF) to help fund the construction of an Indigenous language center in Taoyuan City.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday (on Thursday (Dec. 28) afternoon and was presided over by Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), CIP Chairman Icyang Parod, and Taoyuan City Mayor Chang San-cheng (張善政).

Once operational, the center will be home to IPCF and ILRDF, Cheng said, per Liberty Times. The Cabinet will allocate funds to obtain equipment for an Indigenous television station as part of an effort to nurture talent in Indigenous cultural and media arts, he said.

Due to its proximity to Taoyuan International Airport, visitors to Taiwan will witness the diverse and vibrant culture of Indigenous peoples, further validating Taoyuan’s status as a multicultural city, he added.

Icyang Parod said that in the second half of 2025, the two foundations will collaborate on language and media initiatives to strengthen Indigenous perspectives and draw global attention to Taiwan's Indigenous peoples.
Taiwan indigenous peoples
Council of Indigenous Peoples
Indigenous languages

RELATED ARTICLES

University of Edinburgh to hand back Paiwan warrior skulls to Taiwan
University of Edinburgh to hand back Paiwan warrior skulls to Taiwan
2023/11/01 15:45
Taiwan to host 2024 World Indigenous Travel Summit
Taiwan to host 2024 World Indigenous Travel Summit
2023/10/18 16:06
Taiwan Indigenous group talks civil defense via Presbyterian Church
Taiwan Indigenous group talks civil defense via Presbyterian Church
2023/08/17 21:24
President Tsai wishes Taiwan's moms Happy Mother's Day
President Tsai wishes Taiwan's moms Happy Mother's Day
2023/05/14 14:30
'Kia ora whanau': Taiwan welcomes Maori athletes to Indigenous Games
'Kia ora whanau': Taiwan welcomes Maori athletes to Indigenous Games
2023/03/23 16:36