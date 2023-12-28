Foreign workers warned of NT$1 million fine for electioneering in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Labor's Workforce Development Agency (WDA) on Wednesday (Dec. 27) issued a warning to foreign workers not to take part in electioneering on Taiwan's election day as doing so could result in a maximum fine of NT1 million (US$32,500) and the revocation of their work permit.

The WDA posted an infographic on its LINE group saying the 2024 Taiwan General Election will be held on Jan. 13 and on that day it is illegal for foreign workers to participate in "election support work." It then cited the regulations listed under Article 56 of the Public Officials Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法).

The law states that no political parties or individuals may engage in election-related work before 7 a.m. or after 10 p.m. On the day of the election, no one is permitted to conduct election work, such as "handing out pamphlets, sending text messages, or publishing related information."

In addition, political parties and individuals are barred from hindering other political parties or candidates from carrying out election activities. Foreign nationals or residents of China, Hong Kong, or Macau cannot be invited to take part in activities banned in Article 45, such as delivering speeches for candidates, offering public support, taking part in rallies, or soliciting votes.

Under Article 110, individuals who violate Article 56, will face a fine of between NT$100,000 and NT$1 million. The WDA added that foreign workers who breach these regulations could also have their employment permit revoked following the Employment Service Act (就業服務法).

They will also face deportation to their country of origin and a ban from working in Taiwan in the future.