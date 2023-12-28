French man attacks Vietnamese ex girlfriend with hammer, flees Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A French citizen allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend with a hammer in Tainan on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) before fleeing Taiwan.

Tainan police said the victim is a Vietnamese college student and was sent to hospital with injuries to her head and hands following the attack, per CNA. Police said after the woman rejected the man’s advances, he took a hammer from his backpack and attacked her, after which he boarded a flight out of Taiwan.

One other foreign student reportedly tried to help the victim during the attack.

A spokesperson for the French Office in Taipei told Taiwan News on Thursday that they had not been contacted by Taiwanese authorities regarding the matter, and could not confirm reports that the attacker was a French national.

The spokesperson said the office would be working to identify the individual involved. Taiwan News was unable to contact the Vietnamese representative office by the time of publishing.



The hammer allegedly used in the attack is pictured. (Tainan Police photo)